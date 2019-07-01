Maison Rabih Kayrouz RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

The mood was celebratory — this was an anniversary show: Rabih Kayrouz has been a couture designer for 20 years and a Paris couturier for 10, as he noted in a manifesto, printed in black ink and handed to arriving guests.

The perfect occasion to strut his stuff, which he did, showing sensual silhouettes for sun-blessed moments, fluid ochre suits, ample trousers, billowing shirt sleeves that trailed behind like scarves, shots of stripes, and dresses — many of them. His signature tent shape — close to the neck, and with boyish sleeves — came in red and white stripes or with a vibrant, yellow sun print. Airy numbers came in the same print, long and flowing, gathered simply at the waist.

Kayrouz charged his teams with an usual task: make a couture piece without using fabric.

“They told me ‘We want a challenge, give us something difficult,’ and we came out with those ideas,” he said, after the show. Using simply strips of ribbons, which were woven together in mesh-like, graphic forms, the house teams pieced together elaborate dresses, some ruffled, some long and body-hugging — fitting the house tradition of playing with constructions and rectangular patterns.

Running through the show was an undercurrent of Mediterranean warmth — well, heat — the show was held in a greenhouse, as one guest pointed out. It gradually built up — with Bianca Li twirling down the runway — reaching a fever pitch at the end, and erupting into a dance show. It felt like a celebration of women, and all ages were represented, with more than one head of vigorous gray hair sailing down the runway, which he famously stacks with friends. The youngest was Ayla, a very determined-looking four-year-old with bouncy curls.