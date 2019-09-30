Ralph & Russo RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

The bright pink set of Ralph & Russo’s first ready-to-wear runway outing, also appointed with palm trees, had something of Christo’s “Surrounded Islands.” Backstage, Tamara Ralph said she’d wanted to express “Miami Beach, a kind of fresh Seventies feel, a bit of a boudoir relaxed” vibe.

Out came marabout trim minidresses, silk kimono in swirling pastel hues and even a fluffy bathrobe (in snow-white mink) that wouldn’t look out of place in a Slim Aarons photo. It’ll be the perfect wardrobe if your idea of R&R in is an evening at San Vicente Bungalows, Hollywood’s latest no-photos-allowed hotspot. But there were also cotton maxidresses with a luxe boho vibe and easy options of pleated skirts with smart understated jackets. Oversize eyewear with chunky chains, fast shaping up as the season’s “It” accessory, and day bags also made an appearance.

Ralph has long been addressing the needs of a globetrotting glamour squad, but here she added a sense that there is life beyond showstopper moments. Sneakers and furry slides made an appearance as an alternative to vertiginous heels. There was knitwear and even, gasp, sweatpants — a canny move given how much younger her clientèle seems to have become.