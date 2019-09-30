Rianna + Nina RTW Spring 2020

  View Gallery — 15   Photos

Rianna Nektaria Kounou and Nina Knaudt’s vivid combinations may not be for the color-shy. But with their easy-to-wear, versatile shapes — reversible kimono jackets, elasticated pants and ample blouses that offer a completely different allure when worn with a belt or with their contrasting sleeves turned up — they continue to gain traction with consumers looking for a distinctive, arty signature.

Called “Loukoumi” after Turkish Delight, the candy colors and bright prints of the spring collection — stripes, geometric horse head motifs, flowers — added up to a kaleidoscopic explosion.

A flowing shirtdress was made of a patchwork of all the different fabrics, while the reversible kimono jackets offered two prints in one. Rose-covered jacquard was comparatively plain on a pink kaftan, while beaded embroideries – done by hand in the workshop of an Athens museum — made their entrance on the bodices of dresses.

New for spring, the growing label introduced a line of geometric jewelry reprising the motifs of the collection in gold-plated metal and enamel.

There was also an expanded range of the duo’s one-off upcycled pieces, with bags made from recycled silk scarves bonded on leather and fun designs where vintage tablecloths and napkins were paired with men’s shirting fabric.

