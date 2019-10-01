Sandro RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

For spring, Sandro’s Parisian girl was a bit more adventurous than usual, weaving in influences from her world travels — the brand has been expanding rapidly abroad, including Asia and the Americas, and recently opened a flagship on Prince Street in New York.

Here the theme was Paris meets New Delhi. A puffy-sleeved dress with a long skirt was made from a lush Indian-flavored print, with peacocks and trees, paired with a faded jean jacket dotted with beads and painted with a swirly motif. In the same vein, a pair of wide-leg jeans had a faded flower print. Jazzing things up were gold leather trousers and skirts — the latter paired with a sporty, V-necked sweater, while the pants were worn with matching gold sandals with Velcro straps. Fancy, but not too, too fancy. Golden-threaded jacquards and tweed were also worked into the collection; a beige tweed dress looked smart, but not too stuffy, thanks to a trim made of faded jeans material. Classics were reworked, and a beige trenchcoat went all accordion-like, with small pleats.

The faded hues and updated classics made for a fresh lineup — all those travels and she’s becoming worldly, our Parisian.