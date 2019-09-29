Savoar Fer RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Using only existing fabrics, vintage items of clothing and revisiting previous patterns, using them in new ways, Eliane Heutschi delivered a commentary on limitless production with her Savoar Fer label, presenting for the second time on the official calendar.

With her focus on bringing ancestral techniques back to the forefront, she centered on mending, already the theme of her fall collection, using patching and darning to splice different fabrics together.

A coat in French workwear blue was tailored on one side, worked in waffle fabric on the other, with intentionally mismatched hems, and a black dress was of simple, almost boxy construction on one side, with a ruffled hem and shoulder on the other. Layered pieces made from a patchwork of heavy toile de Jouy canvas or blue striped cotton mingled with frayed-edge denim looks on the veiled models, who posed among the visitors in the Palais de Tokyo to a soundtrack of sewing machine noises and Heutschi’s observations on her craft.