For its second presentation in Paris, Seoul-based brand System introduced a lighter color palette to its spring 2020 collection for both men and women, in contrast to the heady beats and dark set of techno club Yoyo, where the presentation was staged.

“It is spring-summer after all,” laughed David Kang, who heads the Paris division of Handsome Corp., the label’s South Korean parent company, for whom pastel silk midiskirts and periwinkle-blue jackets are completely suitable club wear — but only with the right accessories, a new focus for the brand.

Double leather mini handbags in boxy shapes were slung around the models’ necks — some with golden chain straps, others were actually leather cases for sunglasses — while nylon harnesses over T-shirts took a parachute-like aspect. The label introduced its first jewelry designs, chunky silver women’s earrings adding a brutalist feel to some of the softer looks.

For women, the brand — which has been around since 1990 but only opened to the international market last season — went toward sweeter silhouettes, a departure from the dark vibe of its Paris debut. A pink flower-printed vest and bodycon leather skirt were worn over a sheer black hoodie, while a multicolored midiskirt was paired with playful turquoise socks — matching the model’s vibrant eye makeup — and Converse sneakers created specially for the label.

Layered looks prevailed on the men’s silhouettes, some more unexpected than others: A reversible parka was sewn upside-down onto the bottom of a boxy jacket, the sleeves trailing down the models’ legs. The models wore cargo pants and shorts covered in black and white graphics, while straps and belts peppered looks, snaking around shoulders or encircling chests.