Unravel RTW Spring 2020

Ben Taverniti gave a nod to Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless” and mined the nonchalant sophistication of Sixties Paris while giving it his deconstructed, sporty spin. True to his ethos of combining seemingly incongruous references, the collection offered up some surprising contrasts, but the integration of softer feminine references was a welcome progression.

The sweetheart necklines of several looks romanticized sporty pieces like a crop sweatshirt, a loose cotton shirt and a gray ribbed sweater dress. Taverniti also used touches of lace this season, a further soupçon of femininity that was worked into hems and necklines. This served as a nice contradiction with the starker register of his latex and denim pants and racy leather dresses.

Dropped-shouldered tuxedo jackets or cross-body strapping sharpened oversize silhouettes and diverged from Taverniti’s now familiar cutout body-con pieces: These were twisted and draped this season thanks to the addition of triangular metallic hardware that added novelty to this love-it-or-loathe-it genre of fashion.