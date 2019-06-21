Fashion passed through the Golden Arches, with vegetarian designer Demna Gvasalia continuing his cynical observation of capitalist society at the Champs-Élysées branch of McDonald’s. The show notes — a list reading anatomic flip-flops, kapitalism, clothes 4 rent, and the like — were printed on napkins. Branded (courtesy of a marker pen) paper cups of Coca-Cola awaited guests, a bemused group of McDonald’s staffers taking it all in from behind the counters as the models followed a trail of yellow footprints around the store, some chomping on fries.

Repeating many of Gvasalia’s past ideas, the show, held in the heart of gilets jaunes territory, opened with a guy dressed in a navy riot squad uniform with gigantic shoulder pads, chunky protective boots and shin guards, throwing a fierce look from under the visor of a logo cap.

Out came the usual parade of house classics going from spins on corporate dressing to motorcycling-inspired gear, a fetish element of Gvasalia’s design universe here reworked as protective hybrid leather boot pants with color-blocked protective padding for women and a stonewashed denim jumpsuit for men.

Sprinkled in were the brand’s bread and butter signatures like tracksuit total looks, oversized and distressed suits and shirts, folkloric looking tacky flower prints for deconstructed dresses and kitchen tablecloth coats. Not to forget the reworked denim pants, here patchworked and resized in roomy, flared shapes, and of course the infamous slogan hoodies. One was marked with “nobody, everybody, anybody, somebody,” spelling out the inclusive approach of the collection.

It was at times visually compelling, especially the models in smudged Halloween make-up, at times evoking a zombie Ronald McDonald, as if they’d walked straight out of an American teenage horror movie. Cases in point: the grungy looking guy wearing an oversized tartan shirt over a striped long-sleeved T-shirt and stonewashed denim Bermuda shorts or a girl in a leopard print stretch velvet dress with long flared sleeves.

But mainly this running commentary on consumerist society — one told on new second-hand-looking clothes sprinkled with Vetements-ized spins on brand logos — felt déjà-vu. Maybe for next time, it’s time to come up with some solutions?