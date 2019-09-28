WOS RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Russian designer Andrey Artyomov is starting over. Formerly known as Walk of Shame, his ready-to-wear label is now simply called WOS, its initials, and has had an image overhaul. Working with art director Nicolas Santos, known for his collaborations with Kris Van Assche at Dior Homme then Berluti, as well as stylist Agata Belcen, the designer wanted a cleaner, more put-together aesthetic for his young label, which counts 150 stockists.

For spring, Artyomov took inspiration from Georgia O’Keeffe — both her paintings and the artist herself. Two ribbed wool jumpers were hand-dyed in colors taken straight from her art, a deep blue and a brick red. Easy cotton smocks and drawstring-collared blouses seemed right out of the artist’s wardrobe. Shoes, which were an introduction for the brand this season, were modeled directly on those the artist wore in photos, and came in the form of sensible low-heeled pumps in smooth black or brown leather. The presentation had an organic feel: Silhouettes were shown under heads of wheat dangling from the ceiling, in keeping with O’Keeffe’s fascination for botanics.

The designer also nodded to his Russian heritage. Biscuit-colored gloves were embossed with details taken from his favorite childhood cookie, while flowing silk dresses were printed with a marble motif inspired by Russian subway stations. “After the revolution, all the churches were destroyed and the marble was used to build train stations,” said Artyomov. “It’s an interesting message for me: Churches dedicated to God became churches for the people.”