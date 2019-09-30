Yves Salomon RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

A short, bright yellow, fluffy jacket looked like the coziest of furs — it turned out to be made of delicate marabou feathers instead. French furrier Yves Salomon is slowly reducing its fur use to focus on shearling, leather and feather options, which are less controversial and a lot more modern.

Leather pieces, such as belted coat dresses and blouses with bunched sleeves, were made out of the thinnest skins, left unlined for a lighter feel. Shearling jackets in light green and warm beige tones were actually reversible, and looked almost utilitarian when paired with light green cotton cargo pants. These were also done in a new metallic leather that felt almost like paper and looked pretty edgy.

In its quest to become an outerwear specialist, the label developed its leather jacket line — adding a more affordable version of its short biker jacket in varnished lambskin, and an ultra luxe rendition in metallic python — and introduced a capsule of raincoats, which could be easily thrown over a crisp white cotton suit. The result was a fresher take on the feminine wardrobe, a lot more liberated than previous seasons. The label’s ladylike style was still very much present in its evening section: Chic black dresses rimmed with black feathers and embroidered with sequins.