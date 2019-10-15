Galleries

Name: Bodysong

Main message: This brand, by an anonymous designer, has won both the Tokyo Fashion Award and the Tokyo New Designer Fashion Grand Prize. For its second participation in Tokyo Fashion Week, it showed a series of oversize separates in contrasting textiles. Pants were pieced together from denim, chino cloth and reflective fabric. Removable sleeves were partially unzipped to hang off the body of jackets, pockets were exaggerated, and tipped cable sweater vests were so big that they could double as dresses.

But just when things started to feel a bit predictable, the designer mixed things up by playing with proportions. Some pants were nearly comically baggy, while others were straight-leg or tapered and ankle length. Vests were boxy and cropped, accented with large toggles. There were lots of allover logo prints, but a mix of contrasting textures from metallic jacquard denim to traditional shirting kept things interesting.

The result: It was a strong showing by an up-and-coming streetwear brand that has hit its stride with a consistent-yet-contrasting mix of unisex pieces.