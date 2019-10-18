Name: Children of the Discordance

Main message: Hideaki Shikama runs what is possibly Japan’s coolest “sustainable” fashion brand, although he doesn’t promote it as such. He designs products that incorporate traditional skills of indigenous peoples in countries from Mexico to Kenya, and follows fair-trade practices in purchasing them. He also works with artist Naoto Yoshida, who remakes vintage fashions as new pieces.

Shikama’s spring offering was rich in color, texture and pattern. Velvety floral tracksuits, bandanna prints on Indian-inspired tunics and straight trousers, intricate embroidery on oversize denim jackets, and shirts fashioned from scarf prints were combined with more pedestrian camouflage pants and workers’ overalls.

The result: An eclectic mix of multicultural influences and colorful prints came together with loose, casual silhouettes for streetwear with a refined polish.