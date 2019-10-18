Name: Diet Butcher Slim Skin

Main message: This curiously named brand has been around since the mid-Nineties, but took to Tokyo’s runways for the first time this season. Designer Hisashi Fukatami worked with artists Kosuke Kawamura and Guccimaze on prints for the collection.

“Having been an aspiring artist myself, my core curiosity lies in the coexistence of art and fashion,” Fukatami wrote in his show notes. “The relationship between art and fashion and culture and fashion being often on the table for discussion, I see those coexisting in a very amicable manner. I have created this collection with inspiration from works of those artists who always stimulate my curiosity.”

The two artists’ works were incorporated into tunics, A-line shirts, casual pants with protruding pockets, and scarves that were tied tightly at the models’ necks. Fukatami also showed silky, drapy suits in light gray or navy, and separates in traditionally feminine pastels and textiles.

The result: Fukatami’s interpretation of tailoring was soft and light, infused with artistic prints and mixed patterns for a modern men’s wear look that seamlessly mixed casual with elevated looks.