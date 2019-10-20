Galleries

Collection

Name: Gut’s Dynamite Cabarets

Main message: After a nearly seven-year hiatus from Tokyo’s runways, the designers who go by the names Cabaret Aki and Jackal Kuzu were back for spring, this time with their new partner W Woods Showko. Their collection had a retro, rock ‘n’ roll-meets-hippie vibe to it, with floral caftans and printed maxi skirts shown alongside ruffled blouses, ripped jeggings, and leopard-print blazers. There was a riot of color and pattern, from multicolored zigzags to a black all-over logo print over a bright pink background. Long fringe-trimmed skirts, dresses and ponchos.

During a break from the traditional runway show, the designers sent out groups of street dancers, nontraditional models, and wrestlers wearing pieces from GCGX, the brand’s new sports line. Heavy on logos, there were sweatsuits, T-shirts, shorts and leggings in either black and white or a red, blue and yellow multicolored print.

The result: As the finale soundtrack — “Fight for Your Right” by the Beastie Boys — suggested, this was a high-energy show that certainly brought the fun. The clothes themselves were a bit more toned down than the brand’s previous fare, but will likely do well on a commercial level.