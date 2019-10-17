Galleries

Name: Kozaburo

Main message: Kozaburo Akasaka has lived overseas for many years, and was even a finalist for the 2017 LVMH Prize, the same year he started his brand. But Japan has always been a supportive market for him, and this was one reason he decided to return to his home country to stage his first show in Tokyo.

“I wanted to come back to Tokyo, where I came from, and show who I am now,” he said. “For me, this show is like a thank you and a chance for people in Japan to experience the whole world of Kozaburo.”

His collection had a retro, rock-‘n’-roll edge to it, but also elements from workwear and Asian influences. Raw denim bell-bottoms, high-waisted black trousers, a yellow satin bomber and loose-fitting coats were just a few pieces he sent down the runway. There were also several matching tracksuits, including a bright yellow set that was reminiscent of the one Uma Thurman wore in “Kill Bill.”

The result: This was a collection that was edgy yet soft; retro yet effortlessly cool; casual yet stylish. In short, it was streetwear for those with a sense of style and fit.