Galleries

Collection

Name: Mitsuru Okazaki

Main message: Inspired by Seventies rock ‘n’ roll style, Mitsuru Okazaki sent out a compact collection of slim suits and separates with an edge. Roughly half a dozen black unisex pantsuits were accented with bold white contrasts in the shape of circles, stars, arrows, guitars, or strips of cotton tape arranged in the style of a Napoleon jacket. Black tank tops and bell bottoms printed or embroidered with guitars took a literal interpretation of the theme, while bright pink satin shirts with basketweave detailing and pants with their seams on the outside made the look feel more modern.

The result: It was a tight collection with a clear theme that nonetheless had enough variety in just over 20 looks that it kept the audience’s attention.