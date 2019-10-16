Galleries

Name: Rainmaker

Main message: A rare Kyoto-based brand in Japan’s fashion scene, Rainmaker was chosen as one of the winners of this year’s Tokyo Fashion Award. For their second showing during Tokyo Fashion Week, Kohichi Watanabe and Ryutaro Kishi showed relaxed but refined silhouettes in soft, draping fabrics. Unstructured trenches and suit jackets were paired with easy trousers, and collarless shirts topped drawstring shorts. The palette was muted neutrals and pastels, with the exception of a deep purple silk embroidered allover in a floral pattern. Cardigans and shirts were often worn unbuttoned but crossed over in the front and tucked in, for an elegantly undone look.

The result: The offering was cohesive and well executed, with a modern versatility that would be right at home in any urban environment.