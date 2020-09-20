Bethany Williams RTW Spring 2021

For spring, Bethany Williams presented a collection filled with “firsts” — first time introducing tailoring by way of corsets and blazers, the first bag collection and the initial children’s wear line. Lockdown, she said, enabled her to have time to research and experiment.

While newness played a big part in her collection, the designer also continued her work with the Magpie Project, a charity that helps homeless mothers and children, and presented a colorful collection inspired by family spirit.

She offered a mini capsule of matching adult and kid sets in chunky knitwear and patterned dresses. Other pieces she created by taking patterns from children’s drawings, which were cut from Adidas deadstock and appliquéd onto jerseys.

She also brought back themes and techniques from her second collection — in partnership with The Quaker Mobile Library — such as the woven grid design made from recycled book waste that she used as accents down sleeves and pants as well as on bags that were crafted to look like novels.