Bianca Saunders RTW Spring 2021

“Because of this new format, we really have to think about how we are presenting things,” said Bianca Saunders, who said this season was a big learning experience for her.

Not only did she find creative ways to present her collection, she also pushed herself artistically, debuting prints and moving away from a tonal palette to introduce bright and fun colors.

Pops of light blue and orange gave dimension to her collection, while a shirt, with a print of her mom on vacation, added interest.

Saunders played with juxtaposition, too — denim jackets took on a boxy shape yet had rounded shoulders, and jackets with shoulder pads created structure yet were unlined to create movement.

While it was a collection of experiments and learning curves, the designer tied it all together and showed once again her deft skill in tailoring, presenting upgraded staples such as oversize short-sleeve shirts and blazers.