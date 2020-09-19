Colville RTW Spring 2021

No matter the dire landscape, the Colville woman has kept up with her upbeat, idiosyncratic nature and flair for making a statement.

In fact, Molly Molloy and Lucinda Chambers dialed up the optimism for spring 2021 with extra bright colors, upbeat patterns and plenty of texture.

While dreaming up the new range over Zoom calls and fabric swatches exchanged in the post, their end goal was simple: Feel-good clothes women will instantly want to put on their backs — and dance in.

Cue a lamé draped midi dress in a striking cobalt blue that was definitely made for grooving, crisp cotton dresses featuring brushstroke prints, tops with extra large ruffles and chandelier earrings in the shape of pasta.

Everything came in loose, relaxed shapes that could move with the body.

“We just wanted everything to feel very feminine, sensuous and tactile, which is funny since we’re not allowed to touch anything these days,” said Chambers.

The more tactile elements came in the form of a series of handmade woven ponchos, created by female artisans in Mexico, textured cotton fabrics and quilted coats made using upcycled bedding.

For both women, the only way forward is by integrating more and more upcycling and social responsibility projects into their collections.

“We’ve had the luxury of time to think about what customers want, research and understand what’s important, so we need to be honing in the collections and making sure every product has a purpose,” said the design duo, who are now getting ready to debut a new e-commerce platform and home wares.