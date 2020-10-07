Delada RTW Spring 2021

Influenced by Russian director Oleg Teptsov’s surrealist thriller “Mr. Designer,” which chronicles the mental degradation of an artist who thinks the woman he cherishes is a sculpture come to life, Deleda’s new collection focused on deconstructed tailoring and its Russian identity.

The look book model brings to mind some bionic assassin from the Soviet Union era: icy, seductive and dangerous.

She wears familiar tailoring pieces with street influences, sexy leather slipdresses, sleeveless waistcoats and a hybrid design — a dress with a sweatshirt cropped above the bustline and covered by half of a blazer — that are versatile for multiple occasions.

The brand also plans to debut a small collection of bags by its creative director Steven Ma during the upcoming Shanghai Fashion Week. Two key styles include a fitted corset shape tote bag, and a crossbody bag with tulip motifs.

“My part is to develop and evolve those styles that Lada [founder of Delada] has created in the past and bring new elements, which ultimately become items that are not defined by season,” he said.

“Our conversation is always about inclusivity, diversity and different cultures. Whether it is China, Russia or the U.K. that we both live and work in, I think our backgrounds give us so many inspirations and references that create this dialogue that translates into the collection,” Ma added.