Edward Crutchley RTW Spring 2021

Edward Crutchley didn’t have to veer too far off his usual path for spring 2021.

While navigating lockdown, the London-based designer maintained a sharp focus on what customers usually turn to him for — a mix of printed silks, great tailoring and a dose of fantasy — and delivered just that.

His new lineup — a concise 17 looks for men and women, presented via an online film — included easygoing pajama-style printed separates, perfectly tailored short suits and a handful of decadent jacquard dresses with larger-than-life sleeves.

He also dialled up the brightness and the scale of some of his signature patterns, to ensure they stand out both in-person and on the screen.

“It’s definitely a new consideration, but not an overriding factor. I wouldn’t have changed my entire aesthetic for this,” he said of the experience of designing for film versus the catwalk.

The range highlighted an array of cultural references, from quintessentially British houndstooth and Prince of Wales check suits to ribbon stitching inspired by Mariachi jackets; kimono-inspired pieces, and prints reworked from vintage Japanese Kabuki costumes.

“I wanted to highlight internationalism. It’s not one theme, it’s a mix of references coming together because that’s the reality of the world we live in,” said the designer.