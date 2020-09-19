Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2021

Dreaming of a missed trip to the Amalfi Coast, Eudon Choi wanted to bring a bit of the Mediterranean carefree spirit to London Fashion Week.

He designed clothes for sipping aperitivos and watching sunsets, meaning there were plenty of open backs, playful ruffles, loose linen suits and flowing maxidresses.

“Given the situation, nothing else felt appropriate apart from taking people on a nice journey, somewhere on holiday,” said Choi, who chose to present his collection in a socially distanced presentation. There was no music apart from the chirping of birds in the background and guests could take their time — Mediterranean style — to see the collection up close.

While the clothes would definitely fit into a vacation setting, they could also be imagined in lots more locations and spoke to fashion’s current appetite for minimalism and wardrobe classics. Choi offered plenty of those no-fuss, staples that are in high demand at the moment, including striped oversize shirts, crisp cotton dresses and midi skirts — adding just the right amount of fashion-forward touches by way of puff sleeves, slits or taffeta layering pieces.

He tried to achieve this balance while having to cut the size of the collection by 50 percent — given factory slowdowns post-lockdown.

“I actually liked this aspect, as you got to focus on your strengths and cut down all the frills. Each piece in the collection needed a reason to stay,” he added.