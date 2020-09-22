Huishan Zhang RTW Spring 2021

Huishan Zhang, who normally splits his time between his native China and the U.K., has certainly been prolific, unveiling the brand’s first e-commerce site and forging ahead with two collections, pre-spring and spring, during lockdown. All of that hard work has been paying off, with the designer also set to open a pop-up shop with SKP in Beijing that will feature a capsule collection of glammed-up cheongsam designs, just in time for the holidays. The pop-up with open in November, and will cater to China’s fashion lovers who have begun hitting the town once again, post-pandemic.

Zhang’s spring collection was a mix of primary colors, pastels and contrasting textures: A red, recycled cotton top had a fat ruffle around the shoulders and a hot pink ribbon at the waist, while a white organza gown was cinched, obi-style, with a similar grosgrain ribbon. A long and skinny safari-style dress came with a detachable feather trim, taking the look from day to night (and saving on the dry cleaning bill, too).

The resort collection, which will begin dropping next month, showcased similar shapes and themes, but in heavier fabrics. Red and blue tweeds were out in force — in the form of A-line miniskirts, breezy culottes and strapless tops — as were sequins, which Zhang showered over a cool Empire-waist dress, and a baby doll silhouette with puffed sleeves and purple feathery trim.

Whether they are for day or evening, resort or spring, Zhang’s clothes are wardrobe workhorses, and always end up looking more polished and expensive than their price points would suggest.