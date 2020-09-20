Molly Goddard RTW Spring 2021

Molly Goddard had originally decided on a pared-back collection with neutral colours, reflecting the mood of lockdown. But she had second thoughts. Because she couldn’t travel for inspiration, she began looking over old research, and took a second look at deadstock fabrics. Over the spring and summer, her team drew closer together, and learned new skills. After awhile she thought, “Let’s do something great. And then I got carried away.”

The result was a collection full of clashing color and texture, newness — in the form of printed denim — and even a first collection of wild wooly caps with Stephen Jones. While the designer may have dialed down her ginormous volumes, all that Goddard flounce and bounce and texture were out in force, from the lemony tulle prom dress (paired with bright green platform clogs, the fruit of a collaboration with Ugg) to the polkadot and patchwork tulle dresses and skirts to the knits edged with frills.

Accessories were just as bold, from the crocheted ribbon bags in hot pink and tangerine to the knee-high boots and fuzzy flat red slippers, while knits were dizzying — pink and red graphic check cardigan layered over a striped crewneck ideal for “The Cat in the Hat.”