Yushan Li and Jun Zhou of Pronounce are continuing their cultural trip. After visiting the Ganges in India, and the terracotta army in Xi’an, China, the duo this season drew inspiration from Lhasa, the capital of the Tibetan plateau.

“It was such an unforgettable memory in Lhasa. We wanted to design a collection to remember the strong feelings we had there. The flags, ropes, pleats and expressions in Tibet gave us a new perspective on developing a contemporary language rooted in Chinese culture history,” Li told WWD on WeChat.

Tibetan butter tea, made with yak butter, in particular symbolizes the idea of harmony, as water and oil compliment each other in the regional drink. The new collection aims to echo that theme, achieving a balance between the functional and decorative, restriction and freedom, the real and artificial.

New takes on Chinese classics, such as the Mao suit, Qibao and Tangzhuang, which the brand does best, are infused with a Tibetan-style collar, longer and wider sleeves, as well as voluminous silhouettes inspired by monk wear and flow-y biased cut satin tops that resemble Tibetan prayer flags, commonly seen at the peaks high in the Himalayas.

The collection also features geometric Tibetan symbols that are considered to have blessing powers in local culture, and chunky knots accessories, which took 500 hours to make and which echo the brand’s signature knot prints.

Usually split between Milan and Shanghai, the new collection was completed in Shanghai and was then sent to London for their show. Li and Jun stayed in China and watched the livestream online.