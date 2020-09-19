Temperley London RTW Spring 2021

There was a sense of freedom, joy and liberation in this collection which was inspired by fluid – and sculptural – Sixties silhouettes, the film “Blow-Up” and the enduring images of Talitha Getty in her Marrakech years.

Temperley said she was going for something “light, playful, fresh and gorgeous,” and delivered a mix of a snazzy capes and coats with oversized checks, and sheer, billowing dresses and tops with smocking, gathered cuffs, fragile ruffles and flounces.

A long, sheer dress with sequin stripes seemed straight from Tinker Bell’s closet – as did sparkling rose gold knits, gossamer cotton voile dresses in periwinkle or silk printed ones in cherry=blossom pink.

All that lovely froth was grounded with a few denim pieces with Sixties swagger, such as a boiler suit with a flared legs and little pouf shoulders. It was a relentlessly upbeat collection that will lift many a spirit in these strange times.