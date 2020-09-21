Victoria Beckham RTW Spring 2021

“Life is very different now, and this is what I believe people want: the color, the drama, the glamour. You can’t lose the dream,” said Victoria Beckham, who shook up the brand’s status quo this season, sending out fewer looks, holding one-on-one appointments instead of a runway show and ramping up the glam.

She showed the collection and shot her look book at Victoria Miro Gallery in Hoxton, East London, with the color-splashed works of the Danish artist Tal R in the background. In a sign of the times, guests were given striped, cotton VB-monogrammed face masks, offered hand gel and asked to pause for a quick temperature check before entering.

Upstairs, the gallery was abuzz with the photo shoot, and with Beckham laying out her manifesto for spring.

“We’ve all been through so much, and now it’s time to have fun,” said Beckham, who could not wait to get back into heels again after living in flat shoes during lockdown. For spring, she worked up pastel kitten heels with chunky chains, and mesh slip-ons with a taller, curved “banana” heel, one of her signature styles.

She’s loving the “drama” of long lengths, too — the trousers, in apple green, khaki or worn-in patchwork denim, that puddled around models’ feet — and the slinky, floor-skimming dresses with scooped-out backs, peepholes at the waist, spaghetti straps or ruching.

“They’re feminine, tough and luxurious — clothes for now. And they have a nonchalance, too. I wanted them to look thrown together,” said Beckham, who was dressed in dark, elongated jeans and a white blouse and a black string tie from her pre-spring 2021 collection.

There was a sensual Seventies mood to these languid looks, including the optic white tuxedo, the disco-ready gowns and high-waisted, flat-front trousers and super-skinny belts. With all those flashes of lace and flesh, this is a collection for women who can’t wait to start living again.