It’s no surprise that Vivienne Westwood has a lot to say about the times we live in.

Her main message? “Trust Punk” and throw rules and conventions out the window.

Her spring 2021 collection was presented via an online film, which mimicked a protest, with models dressed in her quintessentially British check suits and masks featuring the “Trust Punk” logo.

She channeled the same punchy, “anything goes” attitude throughout her new collection, which aimed at putting dress codes and traditional notions of gender aside, in favor of optimistic, attention-grabbing pieces that can be worn by anyone and at all times.

“Dress for the time of day, or don’t dress for the time of day — wear your evening clothes to the office if you go back to work, mix seasons,” Westwood said.

Women paired sharp blazers with boxers, there was corsetry added to men’s suits, while knit twinsets were worn with nothing but printed knickers — perhaps a nod to the new work-from-home culture and to Zoom’s dress-from-the-waist-up requirement.

There was also plenty of loungewear and easygoing jersey body-hugging dresses, with bright, graphic prints splashed all over them. The latter were developed from the artwork of friend and fellow punk artist Chrissie Hynde.

As part of the tie-in, Westwood has also donated to Hynde’s charity, which promotes the slaughter-free milking of cows.

She furthered her sustainability mission when it came to her fabric choices, making more of use of organic cotton, linens and recycled denim — her ultimate aim being to move towards offering one unisex collection a year.