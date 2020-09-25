1910 Borbonese RTW Spring 2021

To say this was a concise collection would be an understatement.

The six looks developed for the heritage Italian brand, best known for its signature OP motif and extensive use of leather, exuded minimalism, the work of Dorian Tarantini and Matteo Mena of hip brand M1992, who were tapped last year to revisit Borbonese’s DNA.

At a courtyard presentation, Tarantini said they imagined bourgeois ladies returning home after summer holidays in Marrakech or Casablanca wearing either a leather shirtdress or a caftan style in a pristine canvas fabrication.

The emphasis was on accessories with the reinterpretation of some best-selling handbags in new materials, including canvas, nylon and a sustainable crackled leather. The duo also introduced an off-kilter bow in the OP pattern for a scrunchie. “Intentionally tacky,” Mena noted.

The lineup was a chic, but lacked the edginess of past seasons.