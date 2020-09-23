Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2021

“I thought of a gentle fashion — romantic and feminine,” said Alberta Ferretti. Not a surprising statement from the Italian designer and in line with her vision, but this season, Ferretti said she was “conscious of the times” and chose to telegraph a stronger woman who needs practical clothes to go about her daily life.

One way to achieve this was to deliver an array of flat sandals — there was nary a heel in sight. Ferretti’s models wore jeans that looked almost utilitarian and oh-so-comfortable, walking easily under the arches in the Cortile Della Rocchetta of Milan’s 15th-century Castello Sforzesco.

This being Ferretti, the designer often added contrasting stitching along the sides of the pants for a feminine touch and paired them with silk bra tops or highly, yet delicately, embroidered blouses.

A jumpsuit came in Sangallo lace and hand-knit sweaters looked cozy. “This is soft, not over-the-top fashion,” Ferretti mused.

Soft they were, but women need big shoulders to face the current times and that’s how Ferretti presented her double-breasted jackets.

Traveling may still be a distant option for many, but the designer’s imagination wandered to the desert, with several styles that would look just right for a photographic safari: shirt jackets and Bermudas in earthy tones accessorized with fringed and beaded bags with wooden details.

Her short chiffon dresses were inspired by the world of lingerie, but the designer also continued to explore tie-dye, this time on feather-light, flowing chiffon evening gowns.