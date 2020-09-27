A.Teodoro RTW Spring 2021

Even Albino Teodoro – a designer with a penchant for couture-like fabrications and old-school romance – had to think smaller and adapt to tougher times.

He merged his resort and main collections and presented all by appointment at his Milan studio. While not shying away from peplum sleeves and bias-cut cocktail dresses, the designer introduced more quotidian options using humbler fabrics such as cotton viscose and poplin.

Delivering flattering silhouettes is one of Teodoro’s prime obsessions. For spring, he updated his signature shirtdresses into wrap styles with ruffled hems in crisp cotton. Layered over sartorial pants, here was a summery alternative to business attire. A joyful wallpaper floral on a frilly A-line dress brought to mind a chic picnic in the countryside.

As he gears up to mark his 15th anniversary next year, Teodoro looked back at its archives, reintroducing topcoats, including trenches and cabans, in new versions and fabrics, including a viscose and hemp blend.

Teodoro knows his clients are looking for practical, feel-good fashion, and his concise offer delivered.