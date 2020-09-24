Anteprima RTW Spring 2021

There’s nothing like a fashion poem and accompanying video to lift the mood, especially on a cloudy day during fashion week amidst a global pandemic. Mixing philosophy and whimsy, Izumi Ogino penned a letter to women encouraging them to enjoy the “beauty of living” and “joy in the freedom” — two of the messages popping up on some of her spring pieces.

In keeping with her signature aesthetic, she struck a balance between comfort and urban refinement, drawing inspiration in nature for the sense of calm and peace she injected in her easy lineup.

Silhouettes were relaxed, volumes breezy and the color palette, along with the prints, felt like a tribute to the natural elements.

Revisited essentials including Bermuda pants, a trend of the season so far, as well as knitted dresses with an artisanal feel and wrap frocks layered over tank tops in textured fabrications took center stage in a collection that felt reassuring but overall lacked a touch of excitement.