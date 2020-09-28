Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2021

Arthur Arbesser kept it real for summer.

“I didn’t feel like taking any risks and investing too much money this season,” the designer confessed during a walk-through of the collection in his office. Independently financed, Arbesser is fully aware of the difficulties of the moment and of the importance of remaining humble and rational in such a period of uncertainty. At the same time, continuing his work as a costume designer for ballet and theater, he is discovering an interest in different forms of creative expression, alternatives to traditional fashion shows and presentations.

In keeping with the no-waste attitude, he used only deadstock fabrics from his archives, including cotton and polyester that he crinkled. Despite the low-budget strategy, Arbesser delivered a nice collection filled with interesting ideas. For example, he created an abstract print by taking pictures of a halved cabbage — this for cotton shirtdresses and casual separates — and a zigzag motif for leggings and more fitted cotton dresses.

Scalloped details and large, painterly florals also decorated his uncomplicated designs, which in January will be part of an exhibition that the designer is currently conceiving.