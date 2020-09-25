Blazé RTW Spring 2021

American-French actress Annabelle Belmondo, the granddaughter of movie icon Jean Paul Belmondo, embodied Blazé Milano’s spirit — effortless chic with a Seventies vibe — in a video to present the spring collection.

Conceived as the behind-the-scene of a photo shoot, the video features Belmondo moving with confidence on the set, playing with props, taking pictures with a retro camera and strumming a guitar. With her long hair and demonstrative bangs, Belmondo resembles a young Jane Birkin. She wore the brand’s impeccable blazers in checks, leopard spots and ikat prints.

These were coordinated mainly with tailored pants, or jeans with the label’s iconic half-moon pockets.

The video closed with a creamy suit — the perfect option for any bride that has Bianca Jagger on her wedding mood board.