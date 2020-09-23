Brunello Cucinelli RTW Spring 2021

Brunello Cucinelli has supported and exalted the company’s Italian lands. Now more than ever, in the wake of the pandemic, nature, well-being and comfort are key for the brand, which showed a collection with unfussy shapes and volumes.

Cucinelli celebrated vegetable fibers in contrasting textures, raw and polished surfaces. Soft, washed raffia was woven into a silk-lined knit top with Lurex and a light sprinkle of sequins, which was worn over napa pants.

A linen jacket with a men’s sartorial cut was paired with cargo pants and a python top, telegraphing this season’s strong juxtaposition of feminine elements. Another example of this contrast was seen in the white, belted organza jacket worn over knit sweatpants — perfect for more Zoom calls from the comfort of one’s home. The founder of the company greeted visitors at the Milan showroom with all the necessary precautions and embodying this duality, wearing a tailored pinstriped jacket over distressed jeans.

The color palette in earthy tones, neutrals, grays and white was soothing. The collection was pure Brunello Cucinelli, as knitwear took center stage and the craftsmanship elevated the precious fabrics.