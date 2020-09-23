Calcaterra RTW Spring 2021

Lockdown compelled Daniele Calcaterra to find serenity. During a Zoom call ahead of his collection reveal via video, the designer sounded relaxed yet emotional as he described the collection as very personal. He translated his inner state of peace into a charming, ethereal range crafted from lightweight fabrics and mostly white and beige.

His effort restated the signature codes of his brand: sartorial references, puffy volumes, asymmetry and understated luxury.

Featherweight, oversize shirts came with billowy sleeves, layered over roomy trousers or peeking under deconstructed jackets, impeccable double-breasted coats as well as knitted vests with an unfinished feel.

Oversize ponchos with fringed hems and capes added to the ample silhouettes and cocooning vibe.

While touching might be forbidden these days, the collection was imminently tactile — even through a screen. Calcaterra deployed linen gauze, blends of cashmere and silk and introduced hemp for bigger shapes.

The pristine collection might not have tapped any new trend, but trying to provide peace of mind through clothes is already an accomplishment.