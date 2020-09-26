Drome RTW Spring 2021

“Gonna dress you up in my love” were the lyrics from Madonna’s 1984 dance hit that boomed from the speakers at the Drome show.

Creative director Marianna Rosati penned a love letter to women and their sensuality, a slight departure from the more quotidian approach the designer is known for.

Backstage she said it’s time for women to be uncompromising and “let their personality speak, fearlessly.” And so she focused on sharp silhouettes that exalted the female figure.

Cue quite literal Eighties-era power suits with side-slit miniskirts – all crafted from supple leather, a brand signature.

A “Basic Instinct” vibe informed knitted pieces, such as sinuous dresses with plunging V-necks, and triangle bras that were worn under everything from relaxed pantsuits to silk trench coats.

Served up in white, sage green, blush pink and terracotta brown, the clothes were more sensual than overtly sexy – though one could easily imagine Sharon Stone circa 1989 wearing them to great effect.