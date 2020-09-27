Eleventy RTW Spring 2021

An imaginary trip along the Mediterranean coastline served as inspiration for Cristina Ortiz’s spring collection for Eleventy.

Focused on a chic and easy off-duty look, she offered featured plenty of everyday staples in high-end fabrics and discreet neutrals mixed with light blue and powder pink.

A linen suit consisting of a deconstructed jacket and Bermudas came with a tennis-inspired hooded knit. An aviator-like jumpsuit softened by feminine details, a textured bomber jacket and a pencil skirt with contrast stitching were among standouts of this commercially-savvy collection, which hit several trends emerging on the spring catwalks.