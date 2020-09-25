Elisabetta Franchi RTW Spring 2021

The year 2020 should have been a blockbuster one for Elisabetta Franchi, who was to take her namesake company public. The pandemic scuppered those plans, but it did not drag down the designer’s energetic and romantic spirit.

For spring, Franchi took her cue from nature, as many others are doing, parading a show behind closed doors in a stately countryside villa with an English landscape garden filled with hydrangeas. The flowers echoed in the richly embroidered motifs that decorated everything from short frocks with ruffled hems to billowing gowns in a blush pink tone.

But Franchi — who knows her clients, having amassed a following of 2.2 million people on Instagram — clearly understands modern women’s needs. She threw some military-inspired jackets, vest-like minidresses in a sandy nuance and even a denim blouse into the mix, the latter paired with a voluminous tulle skirt.

She clearly thinks that women still want some glamour and razzmatazz, after all.