Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2021

Giorgio Armani has slipped into fashion’s new digital format with the ease of one of his loosely tailored jackets.

The video showcasing his Emporio Armani women’s and men’s collections for spring was actually entertaining, directed by Manuel Emede and Nicolò Cerioni and featuring a stellar cast, including the rising stars of popular TV series such as Alice Pagani from “Baby,” Omar Ayuso from “Skam,” Rocco Fasano of “Skam Italia” and “The Rain” star Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen. Other noteworthy talent included artist Sita Abellan, French ballet star Germain Louvet and dancers and choreographers Les Twins.

The minimalist architecture of the brand’s Milanese headquarters on Via Bergognone, as well as of the Armani/Silos, served as the set for the short movie, where the above cast, joined by a range of models, moved across an imaginarty city in a surreal atmosphere. At sunset, the city takes on a new energy, colors and sounds, while a luminous orb floating in the air attracted the individuals like a magnet, making them gathering around.

While conveying a sense of mystery, the short movie also seemed to be about having a sense of community. Actors and models freely moved and danced in the collection’s lightweight, sometimes ethereal, designs. All the clothes were white, light gray, anthracite or black, perfectly in sync with Armani’s Milanese architectures.

Clothes, spanning from deconstructed suits and knits with a loose fishnet-like look, were designed for comfort and to facilitate movement. There were also feminine minidresses with knots and wrapped details, as well tops and pants with a paper-like texture.

Graphic patterns and geometric transparencies matched the sharp lines of the buildings, while sequined jackets and separates crafted from liquid-look fabrics echoed the sparkle of the water that Tadao Ando introduced in the Amani Theater design project.

With this spring effort, Armani seemed to have rediscovered the authentic spirit of the Emporio Armani brand: fresh, young, lighthearted and urbanely chic.