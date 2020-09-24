Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2021

Fabiana Filippi is known for its cashmere and luxury fabrics, and for spring, organic cotton took center stage, as did the softest linen and silk.

Lightness was key, as tulle and organza contrasted with brocade jacquard sarong-inspired skirts and soft pinstriped suits.

Texture was a focus, too, such as a long crochet vest worn over a floor-length cotton skirt, and a classic silk shirt that was given a wrinkled treatment.

A denim Bermuda suit looked comfortable yet chic.

“We have rationalized the collection, which does not mean it’s smaller, but rather closer to what women need for different moments of their daily life,” said chief executive officer Mario Filippi Coccetta, who shares his job title with his brother Giacomo.

That means also offering a youthful plissé gown for evening, and plenty of accessories.

The color palette harked back to Fabiana Filippi’s home ground, the Italian Umbria region, with shades reminiscent of the area’s hills — grass green, wood brown, stone gray, peach and beige.

With the goal of sharing the collection with the city of Milan, the company — until Sept. 28 — is projecting the video of the collection every evening on the façade of its headquarters.

“We wanted to express our closeness to the city, symbol of Italian fashion, in a personal way, with a positive message,” said Filippi Coccetta.