Gabriele Colangelo RTW Spring 2021

These challenging times intensified designer Gabriele Colangelo’s dedication to quality and craftsmanship.

Twists, braids and sensual cutouts added dynamism to precise tailoring, cozy knitwear and soft leather pieces, all coming in charming cerulean, pistachio, cream and tobacco. In sync with Colangelo’s ethos, the spring range was not loud but commanded attention with its details and luxe feeling.

Recalling the knotted rope sculptures of textile artist Françoise Grossen, who served as inspiration for the collection, long braids of fabric swished from the silhouettes. Cue a cream coat with its delicate tangle of long silk threads braided by hand and clutched by a golden buckle on the front.

The motif also ran through dresses, pleated skirts and pants, as well as knits with slashed sleeves, while cross stitches underlined the construction of sartorial jackets cut out on the back. Some sheer tops and knitted frocks twisted on the front came with crochet-like inserts that heightened the lineup’s organic, crafty vibe, as did intricately woven silk bands caging coats, trenches and knits.

Colangelo proved his artisanal skills — and, most importantly, his sense of balance — delivering a polished, chic and credible collection.