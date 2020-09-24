Genny RTW Spring 2021

There was a big dose of patriotism running through the collection that Sara Cavazza Facchini presented through a digital format. As a good omen for next spring, she referenced La Dolce Vita and the Sixties. Channeling a timeless look, she produced a profusion of ladylike styles, spanning from gingham peplum tops matched with pencil skirts and collarless robe coats in checkered motifs to retro knitted sets.

Clashing with this polished world, prints and embroideries of musical notes suddenly appeared on shimmering separates and a gown with sheer details. As an interlude to the final gown, evening numbers in solid green, white and red came with plunging slits, revealing cutouts and crystal embellishments. The last look combined the colors of the Italian flag in the intricate bodice and came with matching pumps and a dazzling bag, which felt more appropriate to a souvenir shop rather than a (digital) runway.