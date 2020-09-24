Giada RTW Spring 2021

Unveiling the spring collection at an intimate presentation with few guests, creative director Gabriele Colangelo continued to seek a balance between the rigor he has been mastering for the brand, where he moonlights, and subtle, feminine details.

Designers have been embracing different themes to dust off the havoc caused by the pandemic and nature seems the go-to balm for some needed escapism — Colangelo among them.

Backstage, the designer said he looked at minerals and stones for his spring lineup, translating their inner structure into voluptuous tailoring in earthy tones.

A peach floor-length cape was sinuously draped and knotted around one shoulder, evoking the convolutions of the Antelope Canyon. It was paired with roomy tailored pants and accessorized with cuff bracelets with agate stones. Midi dresses with high collars and knitted apron dresses layered over turtlenecks were monastic, except for the skin-revealing cutouts at the back.

As the times probably require, a sense of austerity ran through the spring collection, which still managed to telegraph a dash of serenity for brighter days to come.