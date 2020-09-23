Gianluca Capannolo RTW Spring 2021

During lockdown, Gianluca Capannolo painted watercolors in geometric motifs and he decided to use them in his spring lineup, printing them on cotton muslin and silk.

Evoking the vivacious patterns typical of the African textile tradition, these vibrant allover prints, rendered in red and pink, as well as in a green and blue variation, gave a joyful vibe to the designer’s signature sheath dresses, caftans and plissé frocks, while more constructed jacquard styles came in candy-colored leopard spots.

Feathered collars, trims and panels added flamboyancy to streamlined tunics and tulle skirts. These were counterbalanced by the more discreet, chic appeal of a fluid turquoise jumpsuit embellished with a soft bow on the back. Capannolo delivered a solid collection that could widen his customer base to a younger demographic.