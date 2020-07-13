To tear down and escape from the barriers imposed by the lockdown, Just Cavalli’s internal design team imagined four creative universes for spring 2021, each reinterpreting the brand’s heritage with a fresh twist.

Two of the themes referenced nature, offering the most straightforward take on the label’s signatures via a plethora of graphic animal prints for day and a smokey effect for evening.

A zebra motif appeared on blouses with ruches, on Bermuda pants and as inserts on sand-toned trenches, while a leopard print peppered sportier bike shorts and leggings with net inserts for women’s wear. In men’s wear, silhouettes were stripped down to sartorial vests worn over Bermuda pants, while trenches, shirts and cargo pants were enriched with printed inserts and contrasting logos.

In the more pushing-the-envelop theme, animal motifs were rendered in unrealistic purple, red, green and blue shades on long chiffon dresses and knitwear.

In parallel, biker jackets, leather pants, micro-shorts and allover logoed sweatshirts contributed to an on-the-road story line. A bold graphic revisiting the brand’s name as petrol station signs was the highlight of this concept, which was infused with an audacious attitude in women’s wear via plunging V-necks and sparkling effects.

The fourth part of the lineup nodded to the Eighties with popping colors and graffiti-like prints on long vests and micro-dresses for women, while clashing with washed denim pieces in men’s.

With its multiple dimensions, the collection represented a smart strategy to meet different commercial needs.