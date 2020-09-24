Kiton RTW Spring 2021

One couldn’t wish for spring 2021 to come soon enough – Kiton’s languid, floor-length flowing dresses conjured ideas of leisurely aperitifs on a Capri beach and dinners under the stars.

This season, Maria Giovanna Paone, daughter of the brand’s founder Ciro, who is in charge of the women’s wear division, was inspired by a painting by artist Nicolas de Staël. The result was a fluid silk dress lit up by a joyful print of brushstrokes in pink, orange and fuchsia worn under a linen and cotton one-button boyfriend jacket. This was lined with the same print, either micro or macro and also available in vivid blue.

A white feather-light linen bomber jacket was worn over a long drawstring skirt.

Kiton’s attention to fabrics was exemplified by a long shirtdress in Japanese Habotai silk with mother-of-pearl buttons produced in Australia from the cultivation of silver lip sea shells. Denim was blended with cashmere and silk, while cotton was woven on hand-powered looms.

The brand’s signature suit was revisited with a soft blazer and drawstring-waist trousers, also available in a Bermuda version.

The collection felt relaxed and comfortable, yet luxurious, in sync with Kiton’s target customer.