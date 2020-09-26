Krizia RTW Spring 2021

Designer Antonio D’Anna continued Krizia’s storied tradition of fabric research and experimentation and the spring collection hinged on materials that swung between rustic, organic and technical.

D’Anna worked with carefully pleated linen surfaces and cork and fennel roots with a laser treatment, reproducing an archival lace.

In knitwear, long a Krizia specialty, rough linen yarns were blended with technical ones. A pleated cotton dress was embroidered with shells and horn buttons.

Mindful of sustainability, the designer developed the skin of the Amazonian Pirarucu fish, which the populations eat in that region, into a luxury fabric.

D’Anna paid tribute to founder Mariuccia Mandelli’s men’s wear-inspired pantsuits and blouses, playing with detachable collars and oversize proportions.

Another Mandelli reminder was a cozy, white oversize intarsia knit embellished with the pattern of black sunglasses from an archival advertising campaign.

Dresses were feminine, in shiny viscose with an iridescent pattern, or inspired by the world of lingerie, with sexy transparencies.