While the weather was gray in Milan on Thursday, the vibe inside the La DoubleJ showroom in Milan was colorful and vibrant, as expected from the brand founded by J.J. Martin.

In the span of a few seasons, the American, a former editor, has built a serious business spanning ready-to-wear, beachwear, accessories, fabrics, tableware and now also flamboyant jewelry combing metal with straw, beads and pearls.

The focus is on eye-catching dresses — some with flounces and ruffles, others unfussy — as well as skirts, blouses, cotton pajama sets and slightly oversize Bermuda shorts. Martin juxtaposed a couple of Mantero’s archival pints with charming new patterns. They included an arty, abstract floral print in fuchsia and pale pink, along with an electric blue and red motif for country florals. Feather trims added an eccentric touch to textured cotton pants and flared sleeveless tops, while silk panels were combined with cotton for elevated T-shirts.

Cut in smart, flattering silhouettes, these upbeat clothes have Mediterranean summer written all over them.